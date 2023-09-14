Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) Has Recovered -25.24 Percent This Year, But Further Gains Of -46.2% Are Not Out Of The Question.

In recent trading session, Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) saw 0.93 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.01. Company’s recent per share price level of $124.28 trading at $1.35 or 1.10% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $57.73B. That most recent trading price of TGT’s stock is at a discount of -46.2% from its 52-week high price of $181.70 and is indicating a premium of 2.84% from its 52-week low price of $120.75. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.18 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.18 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.10%, in the last five days TGT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/08/23 when the stock touched $124.28 price level, adding 0.36% to its value on the day. Target Corporation’s shares saw a change of -16.61% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.14% in past 5-day. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) showed a performance of -0.62% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.98 million shares which calculate 2.36 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $148.70 to the stock, which implies a rise of 16.42% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $120.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $184.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -48.05% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 3.44% for stock’s current value.

Target Corporation (TGT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Target Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -21.90% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 26.25% while that of industry is 9.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -3.90% in the current quarter and calculating 19.60% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -1.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

23 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $25.3 billion for the same. And 23 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $31.83 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jan 2024. Company posted $26.52 billion and $31.39 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -4.60% while estimating it to be 1.40% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 5.10% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -57.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 18.27%.

TGT Dividends

Target Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.20% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 81.51 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 81.67%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 81.51% institutions for Target Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at TGT for having 43.83 million shares of worth $5.78 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 9.49% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is State Street Corporation, which was holding about 34.09 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.38% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.5 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 14.41 million shares of worth $1.9 billion or 3.12% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 10.99 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $1.45 billion in the company or a holder of 2.38% of company’s stock.