Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Surged 0.22% In A Week – But Will They Keep Going Up?

In last trading session, Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) saw 3.9 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.59. Company’s recent per share price level of $31.80 trading at -$0.48 or -1.49% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $13.15B. That closing price of SYF’s stock is at a discount of -28.55% from its 52-week high price of $40.88 and is indicating a premium of 16.38% from its 52-week low price of $26.59. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.63 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.07 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Synchrony Financial (SYF), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.60. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 21 analysts covering the stock, 3 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 9 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $Soybeans Nov 20 in the current quarter.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.49%, in the last five days SYF remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 09/12/23 when the stock touched $31.80 price level, adding 2.72% to its value on the day. Synchrony Financial’s shares saw a change of -3.23% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.22% in past 5-day. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) showed a performance of -7.10% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 13.78 million shares which calculate 3.44 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $38.83 to the stock, which implies a rise of 18.1% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $29.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $55.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -72.96% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 8.81% for stock’s current value.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Synchrony Financial is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 4.40% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -17.89% while that of industry is 1.30. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 18.60% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -16.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -3.62%.

SYF Dividends

Synchrony Financial is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in October and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)’s Major holders