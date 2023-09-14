Sovos Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) At $22.62: So What?

In last trading session, Sovos Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) saw 4.66 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.01. Company’s recent per share price level of $22.62 trading at $0.02 or 0.09% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.29B. That closing price of SOVO’s stock is at a discount of -0.13% from its 52-week high price of $22.65 and is indicating a premium of 43.68% from its 52-week low price of $12.74. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.12 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.19 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Sovos Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.09%, in the last five days SOVO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 09/13/23 when the stock touched $22.62 price level, adding 0.4% to its value on the day. Sovos Brands Inc.’s shares saw a change of 57.41% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.13% in past 5-day. Sovos Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) showed a performance of 0.35% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.18 million shares which calculate 1.91 days to cover the short interests.

Sovos Brands Inc. (SOVO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Sovos Brands Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 58.63% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 13.33% while that of industry is 9.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 9.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $226.49 million for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $260.93 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $208.91 million and $262.1 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 8.40% while estimating it to be -0.40% for the next quarter.

In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 13.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 17.50%.

SOVO Dividends

Sovos Brands Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in October and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Sovos Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.93% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 83.52 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 91.71%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 83.52% institutions for Sovos Brands Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Advent International LP is the top institutional holder at SOVO for having 42.61 million shares of worth $833.49 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 42.06% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Wellington Management Group, LLP, which was holding about 5.64 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.57% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $110.3 million.

On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 5.36 million shares of worth $104.8 million or 5.29% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.42 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $27.76 million in the company or a holder of 1.40% of company’s stock.