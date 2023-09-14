SilverBow Resources Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Is Likely To Perform Well Over The Long Term. Lost Nearly -7.34% Last Month.

In recent trading session, SilverBow Resources Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) saw 1.91 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.38. Company’s recent per share price level of $37.50 trading at -$0.98 or -2.55% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $845.62M. That most recent trading price of SBOW’s stock is at a discount of -17.2% from its 52-week high price of $43.95 and is indicating a premium of 48.99% from its 52-week low price of $19.13. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.43 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 289.32K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For SilverBow Resources Inc. (SBOW), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $D/B/A Sibanye-Stillwater Limite in the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SilverBow Resources Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.55%, in the last five days SBOW remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/08/23 when the stock touched $37.50 price level, adding 12.3% to its value on the day. SilverBow Resources Inc.’s shares saw a change of 32.60% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.69% in past 5-day. SilverBow Resources Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) showed a performance of -7.34% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.16 million shares which calculate 5.73 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $59.75 to the stock, which implies a rise of 37.24% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $50.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $75.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -100.0% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -33.33% for stock’s current value.

SilverBow Resources Inc. (SBOW) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that SilverBow Resources Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 73.53% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -71.37% while that of industry is -31.00. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 11.90% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 164.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 5.00%.

SBOW Dividends

SilverBow Resources Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between October 31 and November 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

SilverBow Resources Inc. (NYSE:SBOW)’s Major holders