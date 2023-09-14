Rigetti Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) Drops -3.85 Percent In A Week: What Motivates The Stock?

In last trading session, Rigetti Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) saw 3.92 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.39. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.00 trading at $0.05 or 2.56% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $259.30M. That closing price of RGTI’s stock is at a discount of -71.5% from its 52-week high price of $3.43 and is indicating a premium of 82.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.36. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.42 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 8.50 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Rigetti Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.56%, in the last five days RGTI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 09/12/23 when the stock touched $2.00 price level, adding 9.09% to its value on the day. Rigetti Computing Inc.’s shares saw a change of 174.27% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.85% in past 5-day. Rigetti Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) showed a performance of -25.09% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.68 million shares which calculate 0.45 days to cover the short interests.

Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Rigetti Computing Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 234.62% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 38.27% while that of industry is 12.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 25.00% in the current quarter and calculating 14.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -0.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.4 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.9 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $2.8 million and $6.06 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 21.30% while estimating it to be -35.60% for the next quarter.

RGTI Dividends

Rigetti Computing Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in October and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Rigetti Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI)’s Major holders