Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Has Fallen -5.89% YTD, What Do Analysts Anticipate Next?

In last trading session, Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) saw 4.69 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.74. Company’s recent per share price level of $95.25 trading at $0.8 or 0.85% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $147.25B. That closing price of PM’s stock is at a discount of -10.89% from its 52-week high price of $105.62 and is indicating a premium of 13.02% from its 52-week low price of $82.85. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.51 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.79 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Philip Morris International Inc. (PM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.90. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 18 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 14 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.63 in the current quarter.

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.85%, in the last five days PM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 09/13/23 when the stock touched $95.25 price level, adding 0.35% to its value on the day. Philip Morris International Inc.’s shares saw a change of -5.89% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.82% in past 5-day. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) showed a performance of -0.63% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.24 million shares which calculate 1.92 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $114.81 to the stock, which implies a rise of 17.04% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $87.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $130.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -36.48% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 8.66% for stock’s current value.

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Philip Morris International Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -2.16% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 3.85% while that of industry is 2.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 22.60% in the current quarter and calculating 18.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 12.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $9.38 billion for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $9.44 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $7.31 billion and $8.15 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 28.30% while estimating it to be 15.90% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 3.50% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -0.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 9.12%.

PM Dividends

Philip Morris International Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in October and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.16% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 78.40 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 78.52%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 78.40% institutions for Philip Morris International Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at PM for having 135.85 million shares of worth $13.26 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 8.75% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Capital World Investors, which was holding about 116.19 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.48% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $11.34 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and American Balanced Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 48.41 million shares of worth $4.73 billion or 3.12% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 41.69 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $4.07 billion in the company or a holder of 2.69% of company’s stock.