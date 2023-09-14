PFSweb Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) Projected To Shrink By -48.05% Or More

In recent trading session, PFSweb Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) saw 3.79 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.41. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.43 trading at $2.42 or 48.30% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $164.50M. That most recent trading price of PFSW’s stock is at a premium of 0.94% from its 52-week high price of $7.36 and is indicating a premium of 48.86% from its 52-week low price of $3.80. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 20820.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 93.07K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For PFSweb Inc. (PFSW), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

PFSweb Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 48.30%, in the last five days PFSW remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 09/14/23 when the stock touched $7.43 price level, adding 0.13% to its value on the day. PFSweb Inc.’s shares saw a change of 20.81% in year-to-date performance and have moved 55.44% in past 5-day. PFSweb Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) showed a performance of 50.10% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.34 million shares which calculate 5.21 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $11.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 32.45% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $11.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $11.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -48.05% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -48.05% for stock’s current value.

PFSweb Inc. (PFSW) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -32.40% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -40.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20.00%.

PFSW Dividends

PFSweb Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 07 and November 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

PFSweb Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 26.41% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 80.16 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 108.92%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 80.16% institutions for PFSweb Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Madison Avenue Partners, LP is the top institutional holder at PFSW for having 2.63 million shares of worth $19.56 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 11.58% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Bank of America Corporation, which was holding about 1.78 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.84% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $13.24 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.58 million shares of worth $4.31 million or 2.55% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.24 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $1.76 million in the company or a holder of 1.04% of company’s stock.