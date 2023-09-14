Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) Shares Are Up 70.0% From The Lows, But Can They Stay Up?

In last trading session, Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) saw 7.18 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 7.92. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.90 trading at -$0.04 or -2.06% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.28B. That closing price of PGY’s stock is at a discount of -572.63% from its 52-week high price of $12.78 and is indicating a premium of 70.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.57. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.22 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 8.04 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.02 in the current quarter.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.06%, in the last five days PGY remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 09/11/23 when the stock touched $1.90 price level, adding 16.3% to its value on the day. Pagaya Technologies Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 53.23% in year-to-date performance and have moved -15.93% in past 5-day. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) showed a performance of -20.83% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.6 million shares which calculate 0.27 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.57 to the stock, which implies a rise of 46.78% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.75 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $6.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -215.79% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -44.74% for stock’s current value.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 68.14% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 85.71% while that of industry is 18.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 81.80% in the current quarter and calculating 60.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 7.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $198.55 million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $220.88 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $179.85 million and $192.81 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 10.40% while estimating it to be 14.60% for the next quarter.

PGY Dividends

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in October and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 25.95% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 49.13 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 66.36%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 49.13% institutions for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Viola Ventures V.c. Management 4 Ltd. is the top institutional holder at PGY for having 98.11 million shares of worth $137.35 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 18.37% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, which was holding about 42.72 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.00% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $59.8 million.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF and Global X Fds-Global X FinTech Thematic ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.94 million shares of worth $2.13 million or 0.18% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.62 million shares on Jul 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $1.65 million in the company or a holder of 0.12% of company’s stock.