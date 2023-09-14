Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) fall -526.30% In 2023; How Attractive Is It At $0.44?

In last trading session, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) saw 152.71 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.42. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.44 trading at $0.05 or 13.06% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $63.26M. That closing price of NVOS’s stock is at a discount of -250.0% from its 52-week high price of $1.54 and is indicating a premium of 84.09% from its 52-week low price of $0.07. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 115.8 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 39.35 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 13.06%, in the last five days NVOS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 09/13/23 when the stock touched $0.44 price level, adding 18.28% to its value on the day. Novo Integrated Sciences Inc.’s shares saw a change of 119.05% in year-to-date performance and have moved 51.90% in past 5-day. Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) showed a performance of 521.30% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.46 million shares which calculate 0.21 days to cover the short interests.

NVOS Dividends

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in October and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.90% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.47 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.51%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.47% institutions for Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Geode Capital Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at NVOS for having 0.82 million shares of worth $0.12 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 3.43% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is State Street Corporation, which was holding about 0.29 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.22% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $42977.0.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.24 million shares of worth $35375.0 or 1.00% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.1 million shares on May 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $13405.0 in the company or a holder of 0.43% of company’s stock.