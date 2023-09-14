MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Achieved Almost 16.13% Growth In A Month. Also Looks Good Long Term.

In recent trading session, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) saw 0.9 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.05. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.36 trading at $0.61 or 16.13% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $385.85M. That most recent trading price of MYTE’s stock is at a discount of -213.53% from its 52-week high price of $13.67 and is indicating a premium of 30.73% from its 52-week low price of $3.02. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.1 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 106.24K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (MYTE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.03 in the current quarter.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 16.13%, in the last five days MYTE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 09/14/23 when the stock touched $4.36 price level, adding 10.66% to its value on the day. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s shares saw a change of -51.12% in year-to-date performance and have moved 21.65% in past 5-day. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) showed a performance of 16.13% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.17 million shares which calculate 2.35 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.62 to the stock, which implies a rise of 5.63% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $3.14 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $7.35. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -68.58% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 27.98% for stock’s current value.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (MYTE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -31.20% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -58.62% while that of industry is 22.00. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -78.60% in the current quarter and calculating -100.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 14.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $208.82 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $206.02 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $180.61 million and $183.46 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 15.60% while estimating it to be 12.30% for the next quarter.

In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 78.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15.97%.

MYTE Dividends

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in October and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 79.43% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 20.08 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 97.61%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 20.08% institutions for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. that are currently holding shares of the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd is the top institutional holder at MYTE for having 3.79 million shares of worth $15.17 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 4.47% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Invesco Ltd., which was holding about 1.24 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.46% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.96 million.

On the other hand, Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund and Invesco Summit Fund, Inc. are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.61 million shares of worth $2.97 million or 0.71% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.38 million shares on Apr 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $1.89 million in the company or a holder of 0.45% of company’s stock.