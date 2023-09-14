Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) Currently -27350.0% Below Its 52-Week High, But There May Be A Surprise Downside

In last trading session, Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) saw 37.33 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.29. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.50 trading at $0.01 or 1.62% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $91.33M. That closing price of MULN’s stock is at a discount of -27350.0% from its 52-week high price of $137.25 and is indicating a premium of 22.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.39. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 62.1 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 58.98 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.62%, in the last five days MULN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 09/12/23 when the stock touched $0.50 price level, adding 8.37% to its value on the day. Mullen Automotive Inc.’s shares saw a change of -99.23% in year-to-date performance and have moved 10.15% in past 5-day. Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) showed a performance of -51.38% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 27.14 million shares which calculate 0.35 days to cover the short interests.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 11.10% during past 5 years.

MULN Dividends

Mullen Automotive Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in October and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN)’s Major holders

Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at MULN for having 0.35 million shares of worth $0.34 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.19% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Two Sigma Investments, LP, which was holding about 0.26 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.14% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.25 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.24 million shares of worth $0.23 million or 0.13% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 98891.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $95855.0 in the company or a holder of 0.05% of company’s stock.