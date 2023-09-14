iSun Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) Is Down -14.65 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: Whatâ€™s Next?

In last trading session, iSun Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) saw 1.1 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Companyâ€™s recent per share price level of $0.28 trading at $0.03 or 10.31% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $9.06M. That closing price of ISUNâ€™s stock is at a discount of -910.71% from its 52-week high price of $2.83 and is indicating a premium of 14.29% from its 52-week low price of $0.24. Taking a look at companyâ€™s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.61 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 873.63K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For iSun Inc. (ISUN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.04 in the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating â€“ and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating â€“ and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

iSun Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 10.31%, in the last five days ISUN remained trading in the red while hitting itâ€™s week-highest on Wednesday, 09/13/23 when the stock touched $0.28 price level, adding 11.11% to its value on the day. iSun Inc.â€™s shares saw a change of -79.04% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.36% in past 5-day. iSun Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) showed a performance of -14.65% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.27 million shares which calculate 0.88 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1.92 to the stock, which implies a rise of 85.42% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2.75. It follows that stockâ€™s current price would drop -882.14% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -257.14% for stockâ€™s current value.

iSun Inc. (ISUN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that iSun Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -74.92% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 71.19% while that of industry is 35.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 88.90% in the current quarter and calculating 108.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 31.30% from the last financial yearâ€™s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the companyâ€™s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $26.68 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $31.3 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $34.15 million and $25.86 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -21.90% while estimating it to be 21.10% for the next quarter.

Weighing up companyâ€™s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -66.20% during past 5 years.

ISUN Dividends

iSun Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in October and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

iSun Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN)â€™s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 19.00% of companyâ€™s total shares while institution are holding 13.37 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 16.50%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 13.37% institutions for iSun Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at ISUN for having 0.34 million shares of worth $0.14 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 1.10% of the companyâ€™s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Veracity Capital LLC, which was holding about 0.28 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firmâ€™s hold over 0.92% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.11 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and 1290 Fds-1290 Essex Small Cap Growth Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own companyâ€™s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.24 million shares of worth $96890.0 or 0.79% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.18 million shares on Apr 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.12 million in the company or a holder of 0.60% of companyâ€™s stock.