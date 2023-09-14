Is Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT), -66.79% Below Its High, Poised For A Strong Recovery?

In recent trading session, Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) saw 0.95 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.40. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.36 trading at $0.54 or 11.10% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.32B. That most recent trading price of UNIT’s stock is at a discount of -66.79% from its 52-week high price of $8.94 and is indicating a premium of 45.15% from its 52-week low price of $2.94. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.21 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.57 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 7 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.11 in the current quarter.

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 11.10%, in the last five days UNIT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 09/14/23 when the stock touched $5.36 price level, subtracting -0.56% to its value on the day. Uniti Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of -3.16% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.62% in past 5-day. Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) showed a performance of -0.65% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 18.94 million shares which calculate 7.64 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 14.24% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $3.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -86.57% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 44.03% for stock’s current value.

Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Uniti Group Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 42.04% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -18.86% while that of industry is -6.40. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 116.70% in the current quarter and calculating -43.50% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 3.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $291.35 million for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $297.83 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $283.21 million and $283.74 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 2.90% while estimating it to be 5.00% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 27.40% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -108.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 17.40%.

UNIT Dividends

Uniti Group Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 01 and November 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.14% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 90.57 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 91.61%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 90.57% institutions for Uniti Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at UNIT for having 39.36 million shares of worth $181.86 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 16.49% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 38.08 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 15.95% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $175.91 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 16.87 million shares of worth $90.58 million or 7.07% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 10.44 million shares on Apr 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $35.69 million in the company or a holder of 4.37% of company’s stock.