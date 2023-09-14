Is EBET Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET), -6550.0% Away From High, Poised For A Strong Comeback?

In last trading session, EBET Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET) saw 105.08 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.18. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.04 trading at $0.0 or 10.91% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $20.39M. That closing price of EBET’s stock is at a discount of -6550.0% from its 52-week high price of $2.66 and is indicating a premium of 25.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.03. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 83.15 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 90.44 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For EBET Inc. (EBET), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

EBET Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 10.91%, in the last five days EBET remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/08/23 when the stock touched $0.04 price level, adding 18.37% to its value on the day. EBET Inc.’s shares saw a change of -93.07% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.81% in past 5-day. EBET Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET) showed a performance of 28.53% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 21.35 million shares which calculate 0.13 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 98.67% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -7400.0% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -7400.0% for stock’s current value.

EBET Inc. (EBET) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $17.8 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $18.9 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022.

EBET Dividends

EBET Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in October and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

EBET Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 13.13% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 10.46 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 12.04%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 10.46% institutions for EBET Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Nantahala Capital Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at EBET for having 1.07 million shares of worth $0.13 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.24% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is NewGen Asset Management Ltd., which was holding about 0.9 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.20% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.11 million.

On the other hand, TIFF Multi-Asset Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.17 million shares of worth $20381.0 or 0.04% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 55314.0 shares on May 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $12783.0 in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.