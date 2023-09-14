Is Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) A Strong Comeback Candidate At -11.3% Off Its High?

In recent trading session, Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) saw 1.89 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.93. Company’s recent per share price level of $22.75 trading at -$0.04 or -0.20% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $3.45B. That most recent trading price of ABCM’s stock is at a discount of -11.3% from its 52-week high price of $25.32 and is indicating a premium of 45.14% from its 52-week low price of $12.48. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.13 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.45 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.20%, in the last five days ABCM remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 09/11/23 when the stock touched $22.75 price level, adding 1.0% to its value on the day. Abcam plc’s shares saw a change of 46.18% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.42% in past 5-day. Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) showed a performance of 0.55% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.79 million shares which calculate 0.26 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $19.23 to the stock, which implies a fall of -18.3% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $19.02 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $19.81. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 12.92% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 16.4% for stock’s current value.

Abcam plc (ABCM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Abcam plc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 62.46% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 46.67% while that of industry is 9.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -148.90% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0.36%.

ABCM Dividends

Abcam plc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in October and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.44% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 88.22 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 94.29%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 88.22% institutions for Abcam plc that are currently holding shares of the company. Durable Capital Partners Lp is the top institutional holder at ABCM for having 14.37 million shares of worth $351.69 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 6.27% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Wellington Management Group, LLP, which was holding about 13.69 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.97% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $335.05 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and Brown Capital Management International Small Company Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 7.16 million shares of worth $116.67 million or 3.12% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.32 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $154.66 million in the company or a holder of 2.76% of company’s stock.