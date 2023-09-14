International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Jump 11.01%, More Rally Possible

In recent trading session, International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) saw 1.56 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.98. Company’s recent per share price level of $33.37 trading at $3.31 or 11.01% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $6.79B. That most recent trading price of IGT’s stock is at a discount of -1.86% from its 52-week high price of $33.99 and is indicating a premium of 55.02% from its 52-week low price of $15.01. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.77 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.10 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For International Game Technology PLC (IGT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.41 in the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 11.01%, in the last five days IGT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 09/14/23 when the stock touched $33.37 price level, subtracting -0.75% to its value on the day. International Game Technology PLC’s shares saw a change of 47.13% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.20% in past 5-day. International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) showed a performance of 5.10% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.57 million shares which calculate 2.65 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $38.23 to the stock, which implies a rise of 12.71% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $27.60 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $54.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -61.82% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 17.29% for stock’s current value.

International Game Technology PLC (IGT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that International Game Technology PLC is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 38.98% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -41.21% while that of industry is 4.60. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -68.50% in the current quarter and calculating 240.60% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 0.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.03 billion for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.1 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $1.01 billion and $1.09 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 2.40% while estimating it to be 0.20% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 17.40% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 330.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 33.45%.

IGT Dividends

International Game Technology PLC is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in October and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 46.11% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 46.84 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 86.91%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 46.84% institutions for International Game Technology PLC that are currently holding shares of the company. Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation is the top institutional holder at IGT for having 11.07 million shares of worth $353.1 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 5.56% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Massachusetts Financial Services Co., which was holding about 7.09 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.56% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $226.07 million.

On the other hand, MFS Series Trust XI-MFS Mid Cap Value Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 3.42 million shares of worth $109.04 million or 1.72% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.47 million shares on Jul 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $83.41 million in the company or a holder of 1.24% of company’s stock.