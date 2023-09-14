How To Know If Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Is Expensive At $35.85.

In last trading session, Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) saw 5.53 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.62. Company’s recent per share price level of $35.85 trading at -$0.35 or -0.97% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $25.32B. That closing price of TCOM’s stock is at a discount of -21.59% from its 52-week high price of $43.59 and is indicating a premium of 46.3% from its 52-week low price of $19.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.18 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.93 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 40 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 7 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 32 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.67 in the current quarter.

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.97%, in the last five days TCOM remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 09/11/23 when the stock touched $35.85 price level, adding 1.97% to its value on the day. Trip.com Group Limited’s shares saw a change of 4.22% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.38% in past 5-day. Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) showed a performance of -10.46% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 13.31 million shares which calculate 3.69 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $366.60 to the stock, which implies a rise of 90.22% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $309.09 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $489.57. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1265.61% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -762.18% for stock’s current value.

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Trip.com Group Limited is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -5.18% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 579.31% while that of industry is 15.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 191.30% in the current quarter and calculating 145.50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 111.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

14 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.88 billion for the same. And 13 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.44 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $1.01 billion and $727.34 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 86.30% while estimating it to be 97.40% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -8.70% during past 5 years.

TCOM Dividends

Trip.com Group Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in October and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 50.63 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 50.63%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 50.63% institutions for Trip.com Group Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Morgan Stanley is the top institutional holder at TCOM for having 27.73 million shares of worth $970.62 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 4.06% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Capital World Investors, which was holding about 23.61 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.45% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $826.34 million.

On the other hand, New Perspective Fund Inc and New World Fund, Inc. are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 11.6 million shares of worth $405.93 million or 1.70% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.23 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $218.18 million in the company or a holder of 0.91% of company’s stock.