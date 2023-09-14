In last trading session, Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM) saw 1.44 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.68. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.28 trading at $0.06 or 2.70% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.03M. That closing price of GROM’s stock is at a discount of -11742.11% from its 52-week high price of $270.00 and is indicating a premium of 14.47% from its 52-week low price of $1.95. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.21 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 167.39K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (GROM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$5.4 in the current quarter.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.70%, in the last five days GROM remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 09/07/23 when the stock touched $2.28 price level, adding 74.67% to its value on the day. Grom Social Enterprises Inc.’s shares saw a change of -92.60% in year-to-date performance and have moved -59.57% in past 5-day. Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM) showed a performance of -63.34% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 26020.0 shares which calculate 1.11 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $12.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 81.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $12.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $12.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -426.32% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -426.32% for stock’s current value.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (GROM) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 91.00% in the current quarter and calculating 97.60% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 0.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.41 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.66 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $1.49 million and $1.57 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -5.10% while estimating it to be 5.70% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 15.20% during past 5 years.

GROM Dividends

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in October and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM)’s Major holders