Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Is 40.0% Above Its 52-Week Low, But How Long Will It Remain So?

In last trading session, Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GETY) saw 1.89 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.42. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.70 trading at $0.12 or 2.15% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.12B. That closing price of GETY’s stock is at a discount of -139.82% from its 52-week high price of $13.67 and is indicating a premium of 40.0% from its 52-week low price of $3.42. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.76 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 366.05K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.10. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.04 in the current quarter.

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GETY) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.15%, in the last five days GETY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 09/12/23 when the stock touched $5.70 price level, adding 0.35% to its value on the day. Getty Images Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of 2.70% in year-to-date performance and have moved 16.33% in past 5-day. Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GETY) showed a performance of 25.27% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.69 million shares which calculate 2.2 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.52 to the stock, which implies a rise of 12.58% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $7.70. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -35.09% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 12.28% for stock’s current value.

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Getty Images Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 13.32% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 350.00% while that of industry is 22.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $228.14 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $234.7 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $230.47 million and $231.47 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -1.00% while estimating it to be 1.40% for the next quarter.

GETY Dividends

Getty Images Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in October and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GETY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 54.08% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 43.65 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 95.04%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 43.65% institutions for Getty Images Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Koch Industries, Inc. is the top institutional holder at GETY for having 80.73 million shares of worth $393.98 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 20.24% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Neuberger Berman Group, LLC, which was holding about 78.28 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 19.62% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $381.98 million.