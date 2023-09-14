Genius Group Limited (AMEX:GNS) Currently -691.09 Percent Off Its 52-Week High, But Its Upside Possibilities Might Surprise You

In last trading session, Genius Group Limited (AMEX:GNS) saw 3.16 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 16.53. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.01 trading at -$0.09 or -8.18% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $33.33M. That closing price of GNS’s stock is at a discount of -691.09% from its 52-week high price of $7.99 and is indicating a premium of 70.3% from its 52-week low price of $0.30. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 9.07 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 9.75 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Genius Group Limited (AMEX:GNS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -8.18%, in the last five days GNS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/08/23 when the stock touched $1.01 price level, adding 22.31% to its value on the day. Genius Group Limited’s shares saw a change of 205.78% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.94% in past 5-day. Genius Group Limited (AMEX:GNS) showed a performance of -36.48% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.64 million shares which calculate 0.03 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.07 to the stock, which implies a rise of 80.08% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5.15. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -409.9% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -395.05% for stock’s current value.

Genius Group Limited (GNS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Genius Group Limited is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -68.04% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 76.64% while that of industry is 10.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.78 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022.

GNS Dividends

Genius Group Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in October and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Genius Group Limited (AMEX:GNS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 30.33% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.10 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.57%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.10% institutions for Genius Group Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group, LLP is the top institutional holder at GNS for having 0.37 million shares of worth $0.26 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 1.33% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Bank of America Corporation, which was holding about 0.1 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.38% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $73535.0.