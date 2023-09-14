First Solar Inc. Shares Rise 33.17% From The Lows – But Will They Continue?

In recent trading session, First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) saw 0.98 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.40. Company’s recent per share price level of $173.07 trading at $2.57 or 1.51% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $18.22B. That most recent trading price of FSLR’s stock is at a discount of -34.05% from its 52-week high price of $232.00 and is indicating a premium of 33.17% from its 52-week low price of $115.66. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.97 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.96 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.51%, in the last five days FSLR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/08/23 when the stock touched $173.07 price level, adding 7.79% to its value on the day. First Solar Inc.’s shares saw a change of 15.55% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.11% in past 5-day. First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) showed a performance of -13.39% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.22 million shares which calculate 1.65 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $249.10 to the stock, which implies a rise of 30.52% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $206.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $330.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -90.67% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -19.03% for stock’s current value.

First Solar Inc. (FSLR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that First Solar Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -14.83% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 1,968.29% while that of industry is 35.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 569.60% in the current quarter and calculating 5,142.90% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 35.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

18 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $919.06 million for the same. And 18 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.24 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $748.61 million and $1 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 22.80% while estimating it to be 23.60% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -16.80% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -109.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 5.64%.

FSLR Dividends

First Solar Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in October and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.25% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 85.46 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 90.20%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 85.46% institutions for First Solar Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at FSLR for having 13.21 million shares of worth $2.51 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 12.37% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 11.76 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.01% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.24 billion.

On the other hand, JP Morgan Large Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 4.1 million shares of worth $778.89 million or 3.84% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.16 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $600.61 million in the company or a holder of 2.96% of company’s stock.