Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL) Is 3.75% Above Its 52-Week Low, But How Long Can It Continue?

In recent trading session, Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL) saw 0.53 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.52. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.80 trading at -$0.01 or -0.25% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.30M. That most recent trading price of EDBL’s stock is at a discount of -3612.5% from its 52-week high price of $29.70 and is indicating a premium of 3.75% from its 52-week low price of $0.77. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 8.42 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.68 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Edible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.25%, in the last five days EDBL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/08/23 when the stock touched $0.80 price level, adding 14.76% to its value on the day. Edible Garden AG Incorporated’s shares saw a change of -87.25% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.78% in past 5-day. Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL) showed a performance of -45.74% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.92 million shares which calculate 0.27 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $7.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 88.57% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $7.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $7.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -775.0% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -775.0% for stock’s current value.

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 13.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.07 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $4.25 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $2.75 million and $3.08 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 11.50% while estimating it to be 38.20% for the next quarter.

EDBL Dividends

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in October and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 22.48% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.89 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.73%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2.89% institutions for Edible Garden AG Incorporated that are currently holding shares of the company. Sabby Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at EDBL for having 0.12 million shares of worth $0.16 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 4.39% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 35337.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.25% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $44877.0.