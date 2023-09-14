Does Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Look Expensive At $1.24? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) saw 1.44 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.47. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.24 trading at -$0.04 or -3.12% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $230.22M. That closing price of HYLN’s stock is at a discount of -212.9% from its 52-week high price of $3.88 and is indicating a premium of 7.26% from its 52-week low price of $1.15. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.95 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.43 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.12%, in the last five days HYLN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 09/12/23 when the stock touched $1.24 price level, adding 6.06% to its value on the day. Hyliion Holdings Corp.’s shares saw a change of -47.01% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.81% in past 5-day. Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) showed a performance of -4.62% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10.49 million shares which calculate 7.87 days to cover the short interests.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Hyliion Holdings Corp. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -46.09% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 17.24% while that of industry is 14.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 50.00% in the current quarter and calculating -18.80% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 409.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $260k for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $9.73 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $660k and $1.09 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -60.60% while estimating it to be 788.60% for the next quarter.

HYLN Dividends

Hyliion Holdings Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in October and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)’s Major holders