Do You Like TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) At $0.92?

In recent trading session, TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) saw 4.97 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring -0.48. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.92 trading at $0.02 or 2.16% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.06M. That most recent trading price of RNAZ’s stock is at a discount of -3269.57% from its 52-week high price of $31.00 and is indicating a premium of 7.61% from its 52-week low price of $0.85. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 80430.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 146.05K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (RNAZ), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$1.09 in the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.16%, in the last five days RNAZ remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/08/23 when the stock touched $0.92 price level, adding 20.0% to its value on the day. TransCode Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -93.17% in year-to-date performance and have moved -20.05% in past 5-day. TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) showed a performance of -43.25% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1790.0 shares which calculate 0.04 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $12.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 92.33% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $12.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $12.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1204.35% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -1204.35% for stock’s current value.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (RNAZ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that TransCode Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -86.78% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 79.07% while that of industry is 9.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 84.90% in the current quarter and calculating 85.80% increase in the next quarter.

RNAZ Dividends

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in October and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 29.52% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.59 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.25%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.59% institutions for TransCode Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Sabby Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at RNAZ for having 0.19 million shares of worth $0.43 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 9.30% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, which was holding about 13662.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.67% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $31422.0.

On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 2629.0 shares of worth $11041.0 or 0.13% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 851.0 shares on May 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $3574.0 in the company or a holder of 0.04% of company’s stock.