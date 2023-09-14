D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $1.06?

In last trading session, D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS) saw 2.21 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.01. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.06 trading at $0.07 or 7.27% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $169.29M. That closing price of QBTS’s stock is at a discount of -701.89% from its 52-week high price of $8.50 and is indicating a premium of 62.26% from its 52-week low price of $0.40. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.49 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.80 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 7.27%, in the last five days QBTS hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 09/12/23 when the stock touched $1.06 price level, adding 5.78% to its value on the day. D-Wave Quantum Inc.’s shares saw a change of -26.39% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.00% in past 5-day. D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS) showed a performance of -33.33% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.34 million shares which calculate 0.26 days to cover the short interests.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that D-Wave Quantum Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 79.66% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -30.23% while that of industry is 22.20. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 52.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.85 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $4.82 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $1.69 million and $2.4 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 68.20% while estimating it to be 101.30% for the next quarter.

QBTS Dividends

D-Wave Quantum Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 12 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.19% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 99.23 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 103.57%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 99.23% institutions for D-Wave Quantum Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board is the top institutional holder at QBTS for having 59.43 million shares of worth $124.21 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 60.09% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which was holding about 7.94 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.03% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $16.59 million.

On the other hand, 180 Degree Capital Corp and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.77 million shares of worth $1.61 million or 0.78% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.59 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $1.23 million in the company or a holder of 0.60% of company’s stock.