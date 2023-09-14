Comstock Inc. (AMEX:LODE) Adds 11.41 Percent In A Week: What Motivates The Stock?

In recent trading session, Comstock Inc. (AMEX:LODE) saw 0.65 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.02. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.46 trading at $0.06 or 13.81% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $51.06M. That most recent trading price of LODE’s stock is at a discount of -115.22% from its 52-week high price of $0.99 and is indicating a premium of 47.83% from its 52-week low price of $0.24. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.38 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 796.13K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Comstock Inc. (LODE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.02 in the current quarter.

Comstock Inc. (AMEX:LODE) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 13.81%, in the last five days LODE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 09/14/23 when the stock touched $0.46 price level, subtracting -2.38% to its value on the day. Comstock Inc.’s shares saw a change of 67.27% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.41% in past 5-day. Comstock Inc. (AMEX:LODE) showed a performance of -11.54% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.57 million shares which calculate 0.72 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.75 to the stock, which implies a rise of 87.73% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $3.75 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3.75. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -715.22% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -715.22% for stock’s current value.

Comstock Inc. (LODE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Comstock Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 54.21% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 69.57% while that of industry is 19.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 128.60% in the current quarter and calculating 80.80% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 1,079.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.16 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $790k in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $39k and $31k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 2,874.40% while estimating it to be 2,448.40% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 13.70% during past 5 years.

LODE Dividends

Comstock Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in October and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Comstock Inc. (AMEX:LODE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.24% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 4.55 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 5.06%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 4.55% institutions for Comstock Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at LODE for having 2.26 million shares of worth $1.65 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 2.06% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 0.7 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.64% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.51 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 1.6 million shares of worth $1.17 million or 1.46% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.6 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.44 million in the company or a holder of 0.55% of company’s stock.