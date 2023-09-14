Buy, Sell Or Hold Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX:TGB) At $1.54?

In recent trading session, Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX:TGB) saw 3.44 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.05. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.54 trading at $0.24 or 18.58% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $453.49M. That most recent trading price of TGB’s stock is at a discount of -23.38% from its 52-week high price of $1.90 and is indicating a premium of 36.36% from its 52-week low price of $0.98. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.58 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 782.98K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX:TGB) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 18.58%, in the last five days TGB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 09/14/23 when the stock touched $1.54 price level, adding 3.75% to its value on the day. Taseko Mines Limited’s shares saw a change of 4.87% in year-to-date performance and have moved 14.19% in past 5-day. Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX:TGB) showed a performance of 17.68% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.05 million shares which calculate 3.44 days to cover the short interests.

Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Taseko Mines Limited is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 4.16% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 500.00% while that of industry is 8.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 100.00% in the current quarter and calculating 100.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 26.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $95.64 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $97.03 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $64.6 million and $73.67 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 48.00% while estimating it to be 31.70% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -21.20% during past 5 years.

TGB Dividends

Taseko Mines Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 01 and November 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX:TGB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.18% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 18.67 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 19.28%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 18.67% institutions for Taseko Mines Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at TGB for having 8.09 million shares of worth $12.46 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 2.80% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, which was holding about 6.3 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.18% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $9.7 million.

On the other hand, iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Copper Miners ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 8.55 million shares of worth $13.17 million or 2.96% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.55 million shares on Jul 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $8.55 million in the company or a holder of 1.92% of company’s stock.