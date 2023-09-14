Buy, Sell Or Hold OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ:OKYO) At $1.76?

In recent trading session, OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ:OKYO) saw 0.78 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring -0.05. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.76 trading at -$0.22 or -11.12% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $44.97M. That most recent trading price of OKYO’s stock is at a discount of -297.73% from its 52-week high price of $7.00 and is indicating a premium of 47.73% from its 52-week low price of $0.92. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.22 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 240.43K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For OKYO Pharma Limited (OKYO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ:OKYO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -11.12%, in the last five days OKYO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/08/23 when the stock touched $1.76 price level, adding 20.0% to its value on the day. OKYO Pharma Limited’s shares saw a change of -7.86% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.28% in past 5-day. OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ:OKYO) showed a performance of 3.52% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.12 million shares which calculate 0.47 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $0.07 to the stock, which implies a fall of -2414.29% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $0.07 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $0.07. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 96.02% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 96.02% for stock’s current value.

OKYO Dividends

OKYO Pharma Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on August 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ:OKYO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.05% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.08 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.08%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.08% institutions for OKYO Pharma Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. HSBC Holdings Plc is the top institutional holder at OKYO for having 11933.0 shares of worth $21002.0. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.05% of the company’s outstanding shares.