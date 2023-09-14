Buy, Sell Or Hold Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) At $0.32?

In recent trading session, Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) saw 0.48 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.89. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.32 trading at $0.01 or 2.43% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $5.69M. That most recent trading price of JAGX’s stock is at a discount of -5925.0% from its 52-week high price of $19.28 and is indicating a premium of 3.13% from its 52-week low price of $0.31. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.77 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 747.94K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$1.23 in the current quarter.

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.43%, in the last five days JAGX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 09/13/23 when the stock touched $0.32 price level, adding 8.31% to its value on the day. Jaguar Health Inc.’s shares saw a change of -95.05% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.40% in past 5-day. Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) showed a performance of -36.74% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.53 million shares which calculate 0.7 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 94.67% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $6.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $6.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1775.0% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -1775.0% for stock’s current value.

Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Jaguar Health Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -67.74% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 83.89% while that of industry is 9.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 95.90% in the current quarter and calculating 89.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -22.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.46 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.61 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $3.15 million and $3.26 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -21.90% while estimating it to be -19.90% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 53.70% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 59.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 40.00%.

JAGX Dividends

Jaguar Health Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 13 and November 17 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 17.67% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.05 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.49%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2.05% institutions for Jaguar Health Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Geode Capital Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at JAGX for having 92333.0 shares of worth $28900.0. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.48% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 79565.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.42% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $24903.0.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 79361.0 shares of worth $24839.0 or 0.42% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2825.0 shares on May 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $884.0 in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.