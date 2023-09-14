Buy, Sell Or Hold EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) At $42.95?

In last trading session, EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) saw 3.87 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.22. Company’s recent per share price level of $42.95 trading at -$0.82 or -1.87% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $17.36B. That closing price of EQT’s stock is at a discount of -21.0% from its 52-week high price of $51.97 and is indicating a premium of 34.58% from its 52-week low price of $28.10. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.52 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.59 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.87%, in the last five days EQT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 09/13/23 when the stock touched $42.95 price level, adding 2.36% to its value on the day. EQT Corporation’s shares saw a change of 26.96% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.46% in past 5-day. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) showed a performance of 0.12% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 25.5 million shares which calculate 5.21 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $48.68 to the stock, which implies a rise of 11.77% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $37.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $65.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -51.34% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 13.85% for stock’s current value.

EQT Corporation (EQT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that EQT Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 39.95% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -34.41% while that of industry is -29.40. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -107.70% in the current quarter and calculating 71.40% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -48.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.14 billion for the same. And 11 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.65 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $1.76 billion and $1.32 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -35.10% while estimating it to be 25.50% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 47.00% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 223.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 25.00%.

EQT Dividends

EQT Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between October 24 and October 30 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT)’s Major holders