Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BETS) At $0.61: What To Do?

In recent trading session, Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BETS) saw 0.44 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.77. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.61 trading at -$0.01 or -2.27% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $124.16M. That most recent trading price of BETS’s stock is at a discount of -1867.21% from its 52-week high price of $12.00 and is indicating a premium of 32.79% from its 52-week low price of $0.41. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.44 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 369.44K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BETS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.27%, in the last five days BETS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 09/13/23 when the stock touched $0.61 price level, adding 5.86% to its value on the day. Bit Brother Limited’s shares saw a change of -94.30% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.00% in past 5-day. Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BETS) showed a performance of 4.09% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.49 million shares which calculate 4.31 days to cover the short interests.

Bit Brother Limited (BETS) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 41.70% during past 5 years.

BETS Dividends

Bit Brother Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in October and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BETS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.62 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.62%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.62% institutions for Bit Brother Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Sabby Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at BETS for having 0.91 million shares of worth $0.48 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 10.35% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Walleye Capital LLC, which was holding about 0.39 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.40% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.2 million.