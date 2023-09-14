Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX) Is Expected To Grow By Or More Than -291.06%.

In last trading session, Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX) saw 1.32 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.57. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.79 trading at $0.03 or 1.70% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $9.19M. That closing price of BNOX’s stock is at a discount of -508.94% from its 52-week high price of $10.90 and is indicating a premium of 36.31% from its 52-week low price of $1.14. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.36 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 204.60K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Bionomics Limited (BNOX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.47 in the current quarter.

Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.70%, in the last five days BNOX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 09/13/23 when the stock touched $1.79 price level, adding 14.35% to its value on the day. Bionomics Limited’s shares saw a change of -61.51% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.56% in past 5-day. Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX) showed a performance of 17.11% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.62 million shares which calculate 1.35 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 72.46% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $6.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $7.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -291.06% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -235.2% for stock’s current value.

Bionomics Limited (BNOX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Bionomics Limited is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -41.88% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 41.39% while that of industry is 11.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $260k for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $260k in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022.

BNOX Dividends

Bionomics Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in October and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 7.36 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 7.36%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 7.36% institutions for Bionomics Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management, L.P. is the top institutional holder at BNOX for having 0.13 million shares of worth $0.28 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 1.54% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BVF Inc., which was holding about 80971.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.99% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.18 million.