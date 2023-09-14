BIOLASE Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) Down -67.00% Over The Past 30 Days: Any Troubles Ahead?

In recent trading session, BIOLASE Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) saw 0.96 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.30. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.03 trading at -$1.23 or -37.75% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.05M. That most recent trading price of BIOL’s stock is at a discount of -16993.1% from its 52-week high price of $346.99 and is indicating a discount of -44.83% from its 52-week low price of $2.94. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.15 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 228.65K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$2.33 in the current quarter.

BIOLASE Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -37.75%, in the last five days BIOL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 09/11/23 when the stock touched $2.03 price level, adding 47.27% to its value on the day. BIOLASE Inc.’s shares saw a change of -96.88% in year-to-date performance and have moved -35.78% in past 5-day. BIOLASE Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) showed a performance of -67.00% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.16 million shares which calculate 0.58 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $40.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 94.92% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $40.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $40.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1870.44% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -1870.44% for stock’s current value.

BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 97.90% in the current quarter and calculating 98.20% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 21.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $15.17 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $18.01 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $10.65 million and $14.05 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 42.40% while estimating it to be 28.20% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -61.70% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -47.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20.00%.

BIOL Dividends

BIOLASE Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 08 and November 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

BIOLASE Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL)’s Major holders

Walleye Capital LLC is the top institutional holder at BIOL for having 14205.0 shares of worth $26990.0. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 1.36% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Acadian Asset Management. LLC, which was holding about 9617.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.92% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $18273.0.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 926.0 shares of worth $1759.0 or 0.09% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 292.0 shares on May 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $554.0 in the company or a holder of 0.03% of company’s stock.