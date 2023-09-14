Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) Falls -890.30% In 2023; Is It Still Attractive At $1.54?

In last trading session, Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) saw 1.98 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.80. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.54 trading at $0.21 or 15.79% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.53M. That closing price of BIOC’s stock is at a discount of -1809.09% from its 52-week high price of $29.40 and is indicating a premium of 48.05% from its 52-week low price of $0.80. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 11.03 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.88 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Biocept Inc. (BIOC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 15.79%, in the last five days BIOC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/08/23 when the stock touched $1.54 price level, adding 16.76% to its value on the day. Biocept Inc.’s shares saw a change of -90.31% in year-to-date performance and have moved 85.32% in past 5-day. Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) showed a performance of 40.00% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 16059.999999999998 shares which calculate 0.18 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $330.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 99.53% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $330.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $330.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -21328.57% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -21328.57% for stock’s current value.

Biocept Inc. (BIOC) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -90.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $589k in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2023. Company posted $19.95 million and $10.61 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 61.00% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -890.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 40.00%.

BIOC Dividends

Biocept Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in October and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.21% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.98 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.18%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.98% institutions for Biocept Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Anson Funds Management LP is the top institutional holder at BIOC for having 44861.0 shares of worth $54281.0. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 1.71% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Boothbay Fund Management, LLC, which was holding about 23529.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.90% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $28470.0.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 4434.0 shares of worth $5365.0 or 0.17% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2952.0 shares on May 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $6376.0 in the company or a holder of 0.11% of company’s stock.