Better Home & Finance Holding Company (NASDAQ:BETR) Stock Dropped -93.30% Year-To-Date, What Analysts Expect Next?

In last trading session, Better Home & Finance Holding Company (NASDAQ:BETR) saw 4.86 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.61. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.68 trading at -$0.01 or -2.10% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $537.22M. That closing price of BETR’s stock is at a discount of -9151.47% from its 52-week high price of $62.91 and is indicating a premium of 23.53% from its 52-week low price of $0.52. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 11.0 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.64 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Better Home & Finance Holding Company (NASDAQ:BETR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.10%, in the last five days BETR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 09/07/23 when the stock touched $0.68 price level, adding 9.69% to its value on the day. Better Home & Finance Holding Company’s shares saw a change of -93.30% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.01% in past 5-day. Better Home & Finance Holding Company (NASDAQ:BETR) showed a performance of -97.06% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.35 million shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

BETR Dividends

Better Home & Finance Holding Company is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in October and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Better Home & Finance Holding Company (NASDAQ:BETR)’s Major holders

Meteora Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at BETR for having 23150.0 shares of worth $0.24 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 1.13% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 11702.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.57% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.12 million.