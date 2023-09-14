Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM) Falls -752.20% In 2023; Is It Still Attractive At $0.28?

In last trading session, Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM) saw 1.21 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.28. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.28 trading at -$0.05 or -16.36% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.51M. That closing price of IONM’s stock is at a discount of -6757.14% from its 52-week high price of $19.20 and is indicating a premium of 10.71% from its 52-week low price of $0.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.39 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 836.29K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Assure Holdings Corp. (IONM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.15 in the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -16.36%, in the last five days IONM remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 09/07/23 when the stock touched $0.28 price level, adding 28.22% to its value on the day. Assure Holdings Corp.’s shares saw a change of -94.70% in year-to-date performance and have moved -13.99% in past 5-day. Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM) showed a performance of -54.97% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 15720.0 shares which calculate 0.13 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 93.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $4.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1328.57% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -1328.57% for stock’s current value.

Assure Holdings Corp. (IONM) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 91.70% in the current quarter and calculating 100.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 100.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $6 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $8.5 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $6.21 million and -$1.57 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -3.30% while estimating it to be -640.00% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -19.30% during past 5 years.

IONM Dividends

Assure Holdings Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in October and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM)’s Major holders