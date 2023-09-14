Assertio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Declines -86.20% In 2023; Is It Attractive Enough At $2.80?

In recent trading session, Assertio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) saw 1.98 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.38. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.80 trading at -$0.14 or -4.76% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $266.48M. That most recent trading price of ASRT’s stock is at a discount of -186.07% from its 52-week high price of $8.01 and is indicating a premium of 26.07% from its 52-week low price of $2.07. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.85 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.30 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Assertio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.76%, in the last five days ASRT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/08/23 when the stock touched $2.80 price level, adding 14.37% to its value on the day. Assertio Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -34.88% in year-to-date performance and have moved -13.58% in past 5-day. Assertio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) showed a performance of -13.04% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.3 million shares which calculate 2.78 days to cover the short interests.

Assertio Holdings Inc. (ASRT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Assertio Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -50.70% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -59.61% while that of industry is 9.70. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 37.50% in the current quarter and calculating -94.80% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 23.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $53.13 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $55.95 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $31.35 million and $50.35 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 69.50% while estimating it to be 11.10% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 19.20% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -86.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 25.00%.

ASRT Dividends

Assertio Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 06 and November 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Assertio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.41% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 45.74 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 50.49%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 45.74% institutions for Assertio Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at ASRT for having 3.88 million shares of worth $10.75 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 6.87% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 2.76 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.89% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $7.66 million.

On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 2.01 million shares of worth $5.56 million or 3.55% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.66 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $4.6 million in the company or a holder of 2.94% of company’s stock.