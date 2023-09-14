Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) 74.96% Above Its 52-Week Low, How Long Will It Keep Rising?

In last trading session, Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) saw 5.47 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.43. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.47 trading at -$0.05 or -0.77% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.55B. That closing price of ACHR’s stock is at a discount of -15.77% from its 52-week high price of $7.49 and is indicating a premium of 74.96% from its 52-week low price of $1.62. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 8.86 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 9.53 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.77%, in the last five days ACHR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 09/12/23 when the stock touched $6.47 price level, adding 8.87% to its value on the day. Archer Aviation Inc.’s shares saw a change of 245.99% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.54% in past 5-day. Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) showed a performance of -1.37% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 31.32 million shares which calculate 2.19 days to cover the short interests.

Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Archer Aviation Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 121.58% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -35.96% while that of industry is 7.60. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -15.40% in the current quarter and calculating 3.10% increase in the next quarter.

ACHR Dividends

Archer Aviation Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 08 and November 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 31.57% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 38.41 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 56.13%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 38.41% institutions for Archer Aviation Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at ACHR for having 12.67 million shares of worth $81.95 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 6.07% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is ARK Investment Management, LLC, which was holding about 9.16 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.39% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $59.3 million.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 7.28 million shares of worth $47.07 million or 3.49% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.12 million shares on Aug 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $33.12 million in the company or a holder of 2.45% of company’s stock.