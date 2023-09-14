Analysts Say That Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) Is Likely To Make It To $18.00 In 12 Months

In last trading session, Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) saw 1.11 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.68. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.91 trading at $0.31 or 19.37% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $42.76M. That closing price of NM’s stock is at a discount of -55.5% from its 52-week high price of $2.97 and is indicating a premium of 23.04% from its 52-week low price of $1.47. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.17 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 42.18K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 19.37%, in the last five days NM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 09/13/23 when the stock touched $1.91 price level, adding 2.78% to its value on the day. Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of 9.14% in year-to-date performance and have moved 20.89% in past 5-day. Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) showed a performance of 11.05% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 38510.0 shares which calculate 0.73 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $18.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 89.39% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $18.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $18.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -842.41% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -842.41% for stock’s current value.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NM) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -56.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $159.22 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $363.69 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022. Company posted $143.62 million and $168.45 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 10.90% while estimating it to be 115.90% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 23.50% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -278.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 16.00%.

NM Dividends

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in October and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 16.23% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 9.32 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 11.13%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 9.32% institutions for Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. HighTower Advisors, LLC is the top institutional holder at NM for having 0.78 million shares of worth $1.29 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 3.44% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 0.45 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.96% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.73 million.

On the other hand, iShares Micro Cap ETF and EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Micro Cap Port are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 47046.0 shares of worth $77155.0 or 0.21% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3202.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $5251.0 in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.