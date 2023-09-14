Analysts Say That CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Is Likely To Make It To $86.00 In 12 Months

In last trading session, CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) saw 4.66 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.20. Companyâ€™s recent per share price level of $53.97 trading at $0.46 or 0.86% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $38.36B. That closing price of CRHâ€™s stock is at a discount of -12.51% from its 52-week high price of $60.72 and is indicating a premium of 42.15% from its 52-week low price of $31.22. Taking a look at companyâ€™s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.63 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.99 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For CRH plc (CRH), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 20 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 4 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 15 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating â€“ and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating â€“ and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.86%, in the last five days CRH remained trading in the red while hitting itâ€™s week-highest on Monday, 09/11/23 when the stock touched $53.97 price level, adding 2.23% to its value on the day. CRH plcâ€™s shares saw a change of 35.64% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.07% in past 5-day. CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) showed a performance of -7.25% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.47 million shares which calculate 2.98 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $69.66 to the stock, which implies a rise of 22.52% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $62.29 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $86.00. It follows that stockâ€™s current price would drop -59.35% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -15.42% for stockâ€™s current value.

CRH plc (CRH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that CRH plc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 7.38% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 26.15% while that of industry is 13.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 22.30% from the last financial yearâ€™s standing.

Weighing up companyâ€™s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 12.10% during past 5 years. In 2023, companyâ€™s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 14.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10.20%.

CRH Dividends

CRH plc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in October and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)â€™s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of companyâ€™s total shares while institution are holding 6.87 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 6.87%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 6.87% institutions for CRH plc that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at CRH for having 10.28 million shares of worth $572.88 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 1.44% of the companyâ€™s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Boston Partners, which was holding about 5.73 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firmâ€™s hold over 0.80% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $319.44 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Series International Growth Fund and John Hancock Mutual Fds III-Disciplined Value Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own companyâ€™s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 5.14 million shares of worth $286.24 million or 0.72% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.09 million shares on Jul 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $125.92 million in the company or a holder of 0.29% of companyâ€™s stock.