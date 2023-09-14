After A 42.08% Gain In Share Price, Is First Wave BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI) A Better Trade Than Others?

In recent trading session, First Wave BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI) saw 105.24 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.56. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.62 trading at $0.18 or 42.08% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $4.42M. That most recent trading price of FWBI’s stock is at a discount of -3230.65% from its 52-week high price of $20.65 and is indicating a premium of 56.45% from its 52-week low price of $0.27. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.32 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.52 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For First Wave BioPharma Inc. (FWBI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.58 in the current quarter.

First Wave BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 42.08%, in the last five days FWBI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 09/14/23 when the stock touched $0.62 price level, adding 44.14% to its value on the day. First Wave BioPharma Inc.’s shares saw a change of -89.91% in year-to-date performance and have moved 34.74% in past 5-day. First Wave BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI) showed a performance of 46.04% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 21990.0 shares which calculate 0.1 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $10.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 94.1% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $10.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $11.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1674.19% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -1512.9% for stock’s current value.

First Wave BioPharma Inc. (FWBI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that First Wave BioPharma Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -79.26% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 86.95% while that of industry is 12.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -103.20% in the current quarter and calculating 94.90% increase in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 60.60% during past 5 years.

FWBI Dividends

First Wave BioPharma Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in October and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

First Wave BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.77% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.65 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.67%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.65% institutions for First Wave BioPharma Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at FWBI for having 16477.0 shares of worth $26363.0. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.23% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is State Street Corporation, which was holding about 11797.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.16% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $18875.0.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 16477.0 shares of worth $26363.0 or 0.23% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1127.0 shares on May 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $2096.0 in the company or a holder of 0.02% of company’s stock.