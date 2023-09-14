After A -1.71% Drop In Share Price, Is Infobird Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) A Better Trade Than Others?

In last trading session, Infobird Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) saw 1.27 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.49. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.17 trading at $0.0 or -1.71% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $23.31M. That closing price of IFBD’s stock is at a discount of -7664.71% from its 52-week high price of $13.20 and is indicating a premium of 11.76% from its 52-week low price of $0.15. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 11.61 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.14 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Infobird Co. Ltd (IFBD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $Inspire Corporate Bond ETF in the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Infobird Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.71%, in the last five days IFBD remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 09/07/23 when the stock touched $0.17 price level, adding 15.42% to its value on the day. Infobird Co. Ltd’s shares saw a change of -94.44% in year-to-date performance and have moved -15.80% in past 5-day. Infobird Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) showed a performance of -73.10% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 68280.0 shares which calculate 0.02 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $62.35 to the stock, which implies a rise of 99.73% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $62.35 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $62.35. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -36576.47% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -36576.47% for stock’s current value.

IFBD Dividends

Infobird Co. Ltd is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in October and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Infobird Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.33% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 10.43 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 11.13%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 10.43% institutions for Infobird Co. Ltd that are currently holding shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management. LLC is the top institutional holder at IFBD for having 0.11 million shares of worth $0.13 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.12% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Sabby Management, LLC, which was holding about 23929.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.03% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $29432.0.