Will Current Price Volatility Hamper Symbotic Inc. (SYM) Future Potential?

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) has a beta value of 1.71 and has seen 1.4 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $18.95B, closed the last trade at $33.09 per share which meant it lost -$1.84 on the day or -5.27% during that session. The SYM stock price is -93.83% off its 52-week high price of $64.14 and 73.56% above the 52-week low of $8.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.93 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.21 million shares.

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) trade information

Sporting -5.27% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/12/23 when the SYM stock price touched $33.09 or saw a rise of 20.51%. Year-to-date, Symbotic Inc. shares have moved 177.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -17.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) have changed -23.98%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.38 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.47.

Symbotic Inc. (SYM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Symbotic Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 101.77% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -318.18%, compared to 17.70% for the industry.

SYM Dividends

Symbotic Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 28.24% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 61.16% with a share float percentage of 85.23%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Symbotic Inc. having a total of 121 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Softbank Group Corporation with over 22.0 million shares worth more than $941.82 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Softbank Group Corporation held 27.21% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is SB Global Advisers Ltd, with the holding of over 20.0 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $238.8 million and represent 24.73% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and First Trust U.S. Equity Opportunities ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.97% shares in the company for having 0.78 million shares of worth $33.6 million while later fund manager owns 0.65 million shares of worth $41.06 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.80% of company’s outstanding stock.