Will Current Price Volatility Hamper Charge Enterprises Inc. (CRGE) Future Potential?

Charge Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE) has a beta value of 3.12 and has seen 1.16 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $126.79M, closed the last trade at $0.65 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 18.65% during that session. The CRGE stock price is -361.54% off its 52-week high price of $3.00 and 35.38% above the 52-week low of $0.42. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.83 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 447.89K shares.

Charge Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE) trade information

Sporting 18.65% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/12/23 when the CRGE stock price touched $0.65 or saw a rise of 1.52%. Year-to-date, Charge Enterprises Inc. shares have moved -47.37%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 32.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Charge Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE) have changed -28.68%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.27 million shares shorted with days to cover at 10.91.

Charge Enterprises Inc. (CRGE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Charge Enterprises Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -41.21% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 48.57%, compared to 4.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 81.50% and 33.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -8.70%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $143.78 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $152.24 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $185.86 million and $167.96 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -22.60% for the current quarter and -9.40% for the next.

CRGE Dividends

Charge Enterprises Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.