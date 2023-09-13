Why Should You Consider Adding Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR) To Your Portfolio?

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR) has a beta value of 0.14 and has seen 0.47 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $97.85M, closed the recent trade at $1.44 per share. The GRRR stock price is -764.58% off its 52-week high price of $12.45 and 3.47% above the 52-week low of $1.39. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.84 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.52 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR) trade information

The stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/12/23 when the GRRR stock price touched $1.44 or saw a rise of 4.0%. Year-to-date, Gorilla Technology Group Inc. shares have moved -82.24%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.88%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR) have changed -23.40%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.73 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.36.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.90, which means that the shares’ value could jump 75.59% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $4.80 while the price target rests at a high of $7.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -386.11% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -233.33% from the levels at last check today.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Gorilla Technology Group Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -81.75% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 80.90%, compared to 18.10% for the industry.

GRRR Dividends

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 42.72% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 15.75% with a share float percentage of 27.50%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Gorilla Technology Group Inc. having a total of 11 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Tenor Capital Management Co., L.p. with over 0.14 million shares worth more than $0.28 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Tenor Capital Management Co., L.p. held 0.20% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 65361.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.14 million and represent 0.09% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.06% shares in the company for having 41258.0 shares of worth $76327.0 while later fund manager owns 24311.0 shares of worth $50080.0 as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.04% of company’s outstanding stock.