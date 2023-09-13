Why Should Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) Be In Your Portfolio?

Builders FirstSource Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) has a beta value of 2.02 and has seen 0.72 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.43B, closed the recent trade at $132.07 per share which meant it lost -$4.25 on the day or -3.12% during that session. The BLDR stock price is -18.76% off its 52-week high price of $156.85 and 60.1% above the 52-week low of $52.70. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.42 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.71 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $3.72.

Builders FirstSource Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) trade information

Sporting -3.12% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/12/23 when the BLDR stock price touched $132.07 or saw a rise of 8.27%. Year-to-date, Builders FirstSource Inc. shares have moved 103.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.04%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Builders FirstSource Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) have changed -13.03%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.24 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.69.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $172.80, which means that the shares’ value could jump 23.57% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $135.00 while the price target rests at a high of $220.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -66.58% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -2.22% from the levels at last check today.

Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Builders FirstSource Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 62.95% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -29.56%, compared to -6.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -28.50% and -21.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -23.30%.

14 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.84 billion for the current quarter. 14 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.14 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $5.28 billion and $4.36 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -8.40% for the current quarter and -5.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 95.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 98.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -10.10%.

BLDR Dividends

Builders FirstSource Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 06 and November 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Builders FirstSource Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.92% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 103.53% with a share float percentage of 105.56%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Builders FirstSource Inc. having a total of 772 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 15.03 million shares worth more than $2.04 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 12.02% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 12.59 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.71 billion and represent 10.07% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.28% shares in the company for having 4.1 million shares of worth $591.48 million while later fund manager owns 3.99 million shares of worth $542.32 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.19% of company’s outstanding stock.