When Will American Express Company. (AXP) Be Worth Investing In?

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has a beta value of 1.18 and has seen 0.66 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $117.57B, closed the recent trade at $160.30 per share which meant it gained $1.8 on the day or 1.14% during that session. The AXP stock price is -13.63% off its 52-week high price of $182.15 and 18.5% above the 52-week low of $130.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.8 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.74 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that American Express Company (AXP) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 27 have rated it as a Hold, with 13 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $2.96.

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) trade information

Sporting 1.14% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/12/23 when the AXP stock price touched $160.30 or saw a rise of 0.25%. Year-to-date, American Express Company shares have moved 8.49%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.46%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) have changed -3.48%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.76 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.27.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $183.24, which means that the shares’ value could jump 12.52% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $125.00 while the price target rests at a high of $220.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -37.24% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 22.02% from the levels at last check today.

American Express Company (AXP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that American Express Company shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -2.20% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 12.99%, compared to 1.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 19.80% and 37.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 14.90%.

17 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $15.4 billion for the current quarter. 17 have an estimated revenue figure of $16.03 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $13.56 billion and $14.18 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 13.60% for the current quarter and 13.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 10.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -1.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 14.80%.

AXP Dividends

American Express Company is expected to release its next earnings report between October 19 and October 23 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.40 at a share yield of 1.50%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.14% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.32% with a share float percentage of 86.44%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with American Express Company having a total of 2,636 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Berkshire Hathaway, Inc with over 151.61 million shares worth more than $26.41 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Berkshire Hathaway, Inc held 20.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 47.42 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.26 billion and represent 6.44% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.36% shares in the company for having 17.37 million shares of worth $3.03 billion while later fund manager owns 14.16 million shares of worth $2.47 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.92% of company’s outstanding stock.