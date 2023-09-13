When The Gap Inc. (GPS) Will Be A Good Investment?

The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS) has a beta value of 1.92 and has seen 4.55 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.23B, closed the last trade at $11.20 per share which meant it gained $0.22 on the day or 2.00% during that session. The GPS stock price is -38.3% off its 52-week high price of $15.49 and 35.54% above the 52-week low of $7.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.04 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.67 million shares.

The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS) trade information

Sporting 2.00% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/12/23 when the GPS stock price touched $11.20 or saw a rise of 3.53%. Year-to-date, The Gap Inc. shares have moved -0.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.01%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS) have changed 5.07%. Short interest in the company has seen 36.46 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.39.

The Gap Inc. (GPS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that The Gap Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 8.00% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 275.00%, compared to -5.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -77.50% and 120.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -5.90%.

13 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.6 billion for the current quarter. 13 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.26 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jan 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -17.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -188.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -3.21%.

GPS Dividends

The Gap Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.60 at a share yield of 5.36%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 44.54% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 60.38% with a share float percentage of 108.89%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Gap Inc. having a total of 471 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dodge & Cox Inc with over 37.48 million shares worth more than $334.68 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Dodge & Cox Inc held 10.18% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 26.8 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $239.35 million and represent 7.28% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 7.26% shares in the company for having 26.73 million shares of worth $238.7 million while later fund manager owns 8.75 million shares of worth $78.11 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.38% of company’s outstanding stock.