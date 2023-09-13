When Does Unique Fabricating Inc. (UFAB) Become A Good Investment?

Unique Fabricating Inc. (AMEX:UFAB) has a beta value of 1.45 and has seen 1.15 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.52M, closed the last trade at $0.23 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -6.36% during that session. The UFAB stock price is -373.91% off its 52-week high price of $1.09 and 39.13% above the 52-week low of $0.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.63 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.11 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Unique Fabricating Inc. (UFAB) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Unique Fabricating Inc. (AMEX:UFAB) trade information

Sporting -6.36% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/12/23 when the UFAB stock price touched $0.23 or saw a rise of 23.33%. Year-to-date, Unique Fabricating Inc. shares have moved -58.08%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 19.73%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Unique Fabricating Inc. (AMEX:UFAB) have changed 5.91%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.16 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.16.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 88.5% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.00 while the price target rests at a high of $2.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -769.57% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -769.57% from current levels.

Unique Fabricating Inc. (UFAB) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 11.05% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -24.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -15.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 21.00%.

UFAB Dividends

Unique Fabricating Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Unique Fabricating Inc. (AMEX:UFAB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 18.13% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 18.51% with a share float percentage of 22.61%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Unique Fabricating Inc. having a total of 16 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Acadian Asset Management. LLC with over 0.15 million shares worth more than $30371.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Acadian Asset Management. LLC held 1.26% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc., with the holding of over 100000.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $20570.0 and represent 0.85% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.23% shares in the company for having 27077.0 shares of worth $6482.0 while later fund manager owns 2233.0 shares of worth $534.0 as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.02% of company’s outstanding stock.