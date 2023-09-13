When Does Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) Become A Good Investment?

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) has a beta value of 2.61 and has seen 9.38 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.17B, closed the last trade at $16.65 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.06% during that session. The NCLH stock price is -36.64% off its 52-week high price of $22.75 and 34.95% above the 52-week low of $10.83. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.39 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 13.60 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 17 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.71.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) trade information

Sporting -0.06% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/12/23 when the NCLH stock price touched $16.65 or saw a rise of 0.89%. Year-to-date, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. shares have moved 36.03%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.06%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) have changed -5.83%. Short interest in the company has seen 30.68 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.14.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $19.87, which means that the shares’ value could jump 16.21% from current levels. The projected low price target is $14.50 while the price target rests at a high of $26.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -56.16% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 12.91% from current levels.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 23.42% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 118.32%, compared to 15.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 210.90% and 102.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 77.70%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.53 billion for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.08 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $1.58 billion and $1.52 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 60.00% for the current quarter and 36.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -29.60% over the past 5 years.

NCLH Dividends

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.